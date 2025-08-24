Tamil Nadu BJP slams DMK, Cong over criticism of HM Shah’s 'anti-corruption mission'

Chennai, Aug 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday strongly condemned leaders of the DMK and Congress for their remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently vowed to dismantle the “corrupt regime” in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu state BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the comments made by DMK deputy general secretary A. Raja and Tamil Nadu Congress chief K. Selvaperunthagai were not only disrespectful but also aimed at misleading the public.

“It is deplorable that A. Raja has dragged Thirukkural, the revered Thiruvalluvar, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi into his political rhetoric for electoral gains,” Prasad said, urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take action against the DMK leader.

He further criticised Selvaperunthagai’s statement that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were “coming to steal votes".

Prasad likened the remark to the “scheming Shakuni of the Mahabharata", saying such rhetoric reflected the Congress’ “political bankruptcy".

The BJP also dismissed Minister K.N. Nehru’s claim that the DMK faced no electoral competition in Tamil Nadu.

The senior BJP leader pointed out that Home Minister Amit Shah had already pledged to uproot what he called one of the “most corrupt regimes in the world".

Prasad cited the cases of jailed Minister Senthil Balaji and former Minister Ponmudi, convicted in a corruption case, as proof of the rot in the DMK government.

Referring to the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, the BJP spokesperson accused Stalin of branding it a “black bill” to shield corrupt elements.

“The Chief Minister must come clean and explain whom he is protecting,” he said. Prasad also defended Prime Minister Modi’s record on Tamil Nadu, stressing his efforts to highlight the antiquity of the Tamil language on global platforms and promote the state’s development.

“True Tamil identity lies in respecting its culture and heritage, and Prime Minister Modi embodies that spirit. He lives in the hearts of the Tamil people as a true son of the soil,” he asserted.

Dismissing claims that the BJP cannot gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu, Prasad said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami and with the guidance of PM Modi and HM Shah, was preparing to oust the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

“The corrupt forces, separatist voices, and missionary-backed actors propping up the DMK alliance cannot halt the NDA’s march towards victory,” he declared. Prasad concluded that the BJP, together with its allies, would usher in a new era of clean governance in Tamil Nadu by rooting out corruption and ensuring that welfare projects reach the people without leakage.

