Jiiva sheds light on South Film industry welcoming Bollywood actors

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The lines between Bollywood and the South film industry have been blurring significantly in the recent past with a lot of B-town actors being a part of the South films and vice versa. Shedding light on the same, Southern actor Jiiva revealed that this is not a new concept.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he was asked, "Do you think the South Film industry is truly welcoming Bollywood actors?"

Jiiva replied by saying, "We have always had Hindi actors. Normally if you see South films, you have a lot of Hindi actors, especially the heroines come down to South India. If you see Aishwarya Rai mam, her first movie was Jeans which was one of the superhit films. South Indian films also welcome a lot of character artists and a lot of villain roles, so this strategy has been there for the last 10 to 15 years. Especially now, after this social media and the digital world. I guess it has just enhanced."

Work-wise, Jiiva will next be seen in the highly-awaited drama, "Aghathiyaa". The makers recently unveiled the gripping trailer from the flick. The clip offers a glimpse into a world brimming with mystery, fantasy, and spine-chilling moments.

Talking about the trailer, producer Aneesh Arjun Dev shared, “The trailer is a mere glimpse into the rollercoaster of emotions, visuals, and mind-bending moments that await audiences. ‘Aghathiyaa’ is a passion project, and we cannot wait for everyone to experience the magic we’ve created. Mark your calendars for February 28—you won’t want to miss this. No big words but we have humbly tried to match an experience as grand as Hollywood’s biggest spectacles."

Made under the direction of Pa. Vijay, the film enjoys a stellar cast, featuring Jiiva, Arjun Sarja, and Raashii Khanna.

Produced by Vels Film International in association with WAMINDIA, the drama features cinematography by Deepak Kumar Padhy and editing by San Lokesh. The music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

"Aghathiyaa" is set for a Pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on February 28.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.