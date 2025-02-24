Rs 157.90 crore cyber crime fraud committed across India: Gurugram Police

Gurugram, Feb 24 (IANS) The cyber crimes teams of the Gurugram Police have arrested 27 including a minor cyber criminal who defrauded people in 14,633 complaints worth Rs 157.90 crore across the country, police said on Monday.

According to the police, after reviewing the data of the 17 mobile phones and three SIM cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Center (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 157.90 crore and around 14,633 complaints were registered against them across India.

In connection to this out of 14,633 complaints 611 were converted into cases which were registered across India.

Out of 611 cases, 28 cases were registered against them in Haryana including four in Gurugram. The accused revealed before the salutes that they used to commit fraud by creating fake IDs on Instagram and cheating people, committing fraud in the name of investment, digital arrest, KYC-related fraud and task-based fraud.

The investigation teams have recovered 7 mobile phones, three SIM cards and 02 debit cards from the possession of the accused.

"The accused used to defraud people in the name of investing in the stock market, online loans and offers lucrative offers to the victims and duped them," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (south) said.

He said that the Gurugram police is closely working with other agencies and organisations to counter these frauds.

"We appealed to the public to steer clear of such dubious callers and advised caution in sharing personal details to strangers stalking them online," he added.

"The cyber fraudsters commit fraud by luring people with good profits, investing in the stock market, reducing electricity bills, in the name of buying/selling cheap goods online, sextortion through video calls on WhatsApp, morphing, sending links through various means, posing as a customs officer/police officer in the name of implicating false case, in the name of issuing a No-Objection Certificate, digitally arresting people by showing the fear of implicating them in a criminal case, etc," he said.

