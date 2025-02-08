Jana Shakti is paramount: PM Modi thanks voters for BJP’s resounding victory

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep gratitude to the people of Delhi for the BJP’s decisive victory in the Assembly elections, asserting that his government will spare no effort in enhancing the quality of life for the city's residents.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, the Prime Minister hailed the party workers for their relentless efforts in securing this triumph.

“I am so proud of each and every BJP karyakarta who has worked tirelessly, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi,” PM Modi said.

Emphasising the power of the people’s mandate, PM Modi stated, “Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to BJP. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings.”

Reiterating his commitment to transforming the national Capital, he added, “It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for its people, and ensuring that the city plays a pivotal role in building a Viksit Bharat.”

The BJP’s landslide victory has been seen as a strong endorsement of the party’s governance model, policies, and leadership, with PM Modi's popularity continuing to be a driving force in electoral success.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed her gratitude to Delhi’s voters for their overwhelming support to the BJP.

“Thanking the Delhi voters for reposing their faith in the BJP. Under PM Narendra Modi’s guidance and BJP President J.P. Nadda’s leadership, we dedicate ourselves to serving the aspirations of the people of Delhi. I also deeply appreciate the hard work and dedication of every karyakarta,” Sitharaman stated.

The BJP stormed back to power in the national Capital -- for the first time in over two decades -- after routing Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

