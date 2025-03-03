Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Chhattisgarh providing medicines at low prices

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (Chhattisgarh), March 3 (IANS) The residents of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district in Chhattisgarh are reaping the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, which offers essential medicines at significantly lower prices.

Thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras, locals can now access over 2,000 varieties of generic medicines, available at a fraction of the market price — ranging from 50 per cent to 80 per cent cheaper. This initiative is providing substantial financial relief to the beneficiaries.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana (now known as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana), is designed to make high-quality generic medicines accessible to the public at affordable prices. The government has established 'Jan Aushadhi Stores,' where these medicines are sold at a much lower cost than branded pharmaceutical products, without compromising on quality.

Generic medicines, which are more affordable than branded ones, are equally effective, making them a viable option for those in need of essential treatments.

The campaign’s primary goal is to raise awareness about the availability of these affordable alternatives, helping people realise that generic medicines are just as reliable as their branded counterparts. The initiative aims to provide medicines to ordinary citizens at 50 per cent to 80 per cent less than market prices.

Talking to IANS, Durgesh Soni, a beneficiary, shared his experience: “I am saving almost 50 per cent on my medicines. This initiative has made healthcare more affordable for us.”

Omkar Soni, another local, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I benefit greatly from this scheme. The medicines are much cheaper here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing great work, and I want to thank him for this initiative.”

Nalin Nagaich, the shop operator, emphasised the mission behind the scheme: “Customers come here regularly because the government is providing medicines at very low prices. The goal is to help the common people, and Jan Aushadhi is doing just that. It has significantly reduced the financial burden on people. I’ve been working here for three months, and our aim is to continue serving the public by providing everything they need at affordable rates.”

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana is making a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals by providing access to essential medicines while promoting the use of generic alternatives. Across the country, these Kendras are proving to be a vital resource, empowering people from all walks of life with the ability to manage their health without the financial strain typically associated with high-priced pharmaceuticals.

