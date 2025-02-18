Jamui clash: Cops arrest woman for making provocative speech

Patna, Feb 18 (IANS) After the violent clash in Bihar’s Jamui, the district police arrested Khusbhu Pandey for provoking people in the region on Monday night.

Abhilasha Sharma, the District Magistrate of Jamui confirmed her arrest. She told IANS that Pandey is facing charges of making provocative speeches and raising objectionable slogans during the Hanuman Chalisa recital, which allegedly led to a clash between two communities.

Additionally, Pandey and others are accused of organising the event and assembling people without informing the police.

A video of Pandey allegedly giving a hate speech at the event was also circulated online.

Sub-Inspector Nandan Rai of Jhajha police station registered a case against seven other named individuals and 50 unknown persons in connection with the incident.

After her arrest, Pandey was brought to Sadar Hospital for a medical examination and subsequently presented before the duty magistrate on Monday night, who remanded her to judicial custody.

The event, organised by members of the Hindu Swabhiman organisation, turned violent when a mob attacked the participants with stones and bricks as they were returning from the recital.

Several individuals, including Jamui Municipal Council Vice President Nitish Kumar Sahu and Pandey, who is widely known as 'Hindu Sherni,' sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The assailants also vandalised multiple vehicles during the assault. In response to the escalating tensions, the district administration suspended Internet services across Jamui to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain communal harmony.

Authorities have arrested several individuals in connection with the incident.

District Magistrate Abhilasha Sharma and Superintendent of Police Madan Kumar Anand visited the affected area on Monday to assess the situation and ensure peace was restored.

Following the incident, the situation in Jamui remains tense but under control, with a significant police presence deployed to maintain order and prevent further escalation.

In the aftermath of the recent clashes in Baliadih village, Jamui district, Bihar, authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend all individuals involved.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Madan Kumar Anand emphasised that all parties responsible for the violence will face legal action, stating, "Whoever is guilty from either side will not be spared. The culprits will have to go behind bars."

In addition to the arrest of Pandey, the Vice President of the Jamui Municipal Council, Nitish Kumar Sahu, and six others have been named as accused.

While Pandey has been taken into custody, efforts are underway to locate and arrest the remaining individuals.

The situation remains tense but under control, with law enforcement agencies conducting flag marches and holding peace committee meetings to restore communal harmony.

