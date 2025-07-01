Jaipur court receives bomb threat, police launch search operation after e-mail alert

Jaipur, July 1 (IANS) A fresh bomb threat was received via e-mail at the Jaipur Sessions Court on Tuesday, triggering a swift response from police and security agencies, police said.

The court administration immediately alerted the police after receiving the threatening message on its official e-mail ID.

Following the alert, police teams rushed to the site and evacuated the court premises as a precautionary measure.

Multiple teams began a thorough search operation across the area.

As of now, no suspicious object has been recovered.

Police officials confirmed that the threatening mail was received around Tuesday noon.

Upon receiving the alert, the court administration told the police control room and senior police officers.

Teams were immediately dispatched, and the people were instructed to stay away from the premises during the operation.

According to official information, the search operation began around 2 p.m.

Cybercrime units are also examining the email to trace its source.

Officials said that once the search is complete and the area is declared safe, court proceedings will resume.

This incident follows a similar bomb threat received on May 29 targeting Jaipur's Metro Court (Pratham) and the Family Court.

The threatening mail mentioned both courts and was reportedly sent from three different email IDs.

The sender claimed to be a former Maoist, causing significant panic.

In response, the premises were evacuated, and bomb disposal and dog squads carried out intensive searches.

The Family Court was searched for nearly four hours, while the Jaipur Metro Court was declared safe after an hour-long inspection.

A bomb threat was reported at Jaipur's Mansarovar Metro Station earlier last month, prompting immediate action from security forces.

Bomb disposal and dog squads were rushed to the spot to conduct a thorough search of the premises.

However, it turned hoax.

