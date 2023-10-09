Jailed TN Minister Senthil Balaji hospitalised

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Minister without portfolio, Senthil Balaji, who is in Puzhal central prison in a case related to a job-for-cash scam, was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital here after he complained of Chest pain.

He was brought to the hospital on Monday early morning after the prison hospital found his blood pressure was high and he was having chest pain.

The minister was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in June, and he had complained of chest pain. An angiogram was conducted that detected three blocks in his coronary artery at the Omandur Government Hospital in Chennai. However, the minister had moved the Madras High Court requesting his surgery to be conducted at a private hospital which was allowed by the court.

After the surgery was performed at Kaveri hospital in Chennai, he was shifted to the Puzhal central prison.

The minister, according to sources, was also complaining of numbness in his foot and also said that he could not sit for long.

