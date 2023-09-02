Jacqueline Fernandez attends Italian Pavilion's panel discussion at Venice Film Fest

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently attended the Italian Pavilion's panel discussion at the ongoing edition of the Venice International Film Festival. The discussion was centred on the subject of ‘New Image, new lifestyle and cinema in the new media time’.

The Italian Pavilion working space hosts conferences, conventions and business meetings with the aim of identifying industry trends and efficiently supporting the ecosystem with a global perspective

Sharing her experience, the ‘Housefull 3’ actress said: “I am overwhelmed to be a part of the Italian Pavilion's panel discussion. It is a wonderful opportunity to delve into the fusion of cinema, lifestyle, and the digital age.”

She further mentioned: “I believe that in today's world, everyone has the ability to capture their own story, and I am honoured to share my thoughts on how technology has amplified this capability.”

On the work front, while Jacqueline was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Selfiee’, she now has ‘Crakk’ and ‘Fateh’ in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the 80th edition of Venice International Film Festival is currently underway at Venice Lido, in Italy. The festival, which is counted as big 3 along with Cannes Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival, will wrap up its current edition on September 9, 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.