Punjab CM deploys 741 trainee patwaris to counter revenue officers on strike

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (IANS) Unveiling the plan to ensure that the common man does not face any inconvenience due to the striking revenue officers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced to deploy 741 trainee patwaris, besides ensuring biometric attendance of patwaris in offices.

“This is the government of the people and the common man will not face any harassment due to whims and fancies of any agitation of the government officials,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said there are 3,660 posts of patwaris in the state out of which 1,623 are filled. However, he said keeping in view larger public interest the government has now decided to fill 2,037 more posts of patwari in a time-bound manner.

Mann said against these 2037 posts, 741 patwaris who have already completed 15 months training out of the mandatory 18 months are being put on duty as regular patwari in the field.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said 710 patwaris have already been selected through a transparent recruitment process but they have not yet been given the appointment letters in the wake of some pending formalities.

He said these necessary conditions will be fulfilled soon and the newly recruited patwaris will be handed over the appointment letters in coming days.

Mann said 586 posts of patwaris will also be advertised soon so as to give a chance to the youth of Punjab to serve the state.

Taking strict cognizance of a trend amongst patwaris to hire some people for further carrying out their work, the Chief Minister announced that biometric attendance will be now compulsory for them.

He said this will ensure that patwaris perform their duty efficiently during the office hours without creating any inconvenience to the people.

Mann said the government is committed to provide clean, efficient, responsive and transparent administration to the people and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

