‘It's a reflection of our team's collective spirit,' says Sreejesh on FIH Goalkeeper of the Year nomination

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Former Indian Men’s Hockey Team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who recently hung his boots, has been nominated for the prestigious FIH Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024, following his standout performance at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In what was his final international tournament, Sreejesh displayed exceptional skill and resilience, making crucial saves during key moments that led to India securing the Bronze medal and achieving a historic milestone of winning back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time in over five decades, since the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Reflecting on the nomination, Sreejesh shared his excitement and pride, stating, “I am deeply honoured to be nominated for the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award. It’s a special recognition for me, especially as I conclude my journey in international hockey. The Paris Olympics was an emotional and unforgettable experience, and this nomination serves as a reminder of the hard work, dedication, and passion that went into every match.”

Sreejesh’s nomination comes after his remarkable show at the Paris Olympics, where he stood firm in front of the goalpost, particularly during India’s intense quarterfinal clash against Great Britain. Despite the team being reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas’s red card, Sreejesh’s critical saves and calm demeanour in the penalty shootout helped India secure a 4-2 victory and a place in the semfinal.

His performance not only inspired his teammates but also reinforced his status as one of the world’s finest goalkeepers.

Sreejesh added, "Every save I made in that tournament was not just about me; it was about the entire team and our country's support. Being nominated for this award is a reflection of our collective spirit and the incredible journey we've had together. I hope my career inspires future generations to chase their dreams on the hockey field."

The nomination is the latest in a series of accolades for the 36-year-old veteran, often referred to as the 'Great Wall of Indian Hockey.' Sreejesh's career has been adorned with multiple awards, including the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 and 2022, the Arjuna Award, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, and the World Games Athlete of the Year.

His 18-year-long career has seen him representing India in more than 300 matches and at four Olympic Games—London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024. He had also been a central figure in India’s resurgence in global hockey.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, Sreejesh stood as a stalwart in India's goal, displaying exceptional skill and determination. His leadership and experience were key in moments of high pressure, particularly in matches where every save could determine India’s fate in the tournament.

His final campaign ended on a high note, as India clinched the Bronze medal, adding to his legacy of two Olympic Bronze medals (2020 and 2024), two Asian Games gold medals (2014 and 2022), one Asian Games bronze medal (2018), two Commonwealth Games silver medals (2014 and 2022), and other major achievements.

As he looks back on his international career, Sreejesh expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans who have been part of his journey. "This nomination isn't just mine; it's for every individual who has supported me and Indian hockey over the years. It’s been an incredible ride, and I'm proud to have played my part in our team's success.”

