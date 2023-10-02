It's has been fun working with friends for 24 years: Vishal Dadlani

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Be it 'Dhoom Again', 'Gulaabo', 'Kudi Nu Nachne De', or 'Swag Se Swagat', among many others, Vishal Dadlani's music has never failed to make people dance. The singer-composer, who has completed almost two decades in the industry has spoken about his fun journey in making music.

Vishal is reprising his role as a judge on the new season of "Indian Idol". Speaking to IANS, Vishal talked about his musical journey, and the slow decay that mainstream music is going through.

Calling his musical journey 'fun', Vishal said: "I’ve had nothing but fun. I mean. We were just calculating. It's been 23 or 24 years of just fun working with a very dear friend and, you know, with various very, very dear friends, whether they are directors or whether they are singers or whether they are lyricists."

"All of us have worked in a spirit of collaboration and we have made music that has come again. I would like to believe that we have reached out and touched some people who, you know, who listen to our songs and that means the world to me," he shared.

Talking about the slow decay that mainstream music is going through, Vishal said he thinks that the only people who feel that there's decay are the ones who focus on the decay.

"There is incredible music being made. You know, there are composers who are doing great work and there are great songs being put out on a daily basis that people are loving wholeheartedly. So, if you choose to see, first of all, in every age there have been good songs and bad songs," shared Vishal.

Vishal said that the one fundamental beautiful thing about music is that only the good stuff is remembered.

"So similarly, from this time as well, only the good stuff will be remembered. You know, if you go back to what you call the golden age of Hindi music, the 60s and 70s, I can assure you.You can go back and from the same composers and the same singers that you consider, you know, gods today. There are songs that will shock you because they are so mediocre," he added.

'Indian Idol 14' will see Vishal, Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu as the judges. It will air from October 7 on Sony.

