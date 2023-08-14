It's a developing team so there are going to be times when we have our ups and downs: Rahul Dravid

Lauderhill (USA), Aug 14 (IANS) Following Team India’s five-match T20I series loss to West Indies, chief coach Rahul Dravid defended his side, saying It is a “developing team” and he knows there will continue to be fluctuations of form for his side should the less experienced players be persisted with.

"We did well to come from 0-2 down, but we just couldn’t close out the series today," Dravid said after the match.

"We made a few mistakes along the way if you look at the five games, but that can happen.

"It is a young team and a developing team so there are going to be times when we have our ups and downs.

"Of course we are disappointed...credit to the West Indies as they are a good T20 side and playing in their home conditions they play particularly well."

The West Indies have broken a six-year drought by defeating India by eight wickets in the fifth and final T20I in Florida on Sunday to clinch the five-game series in style.

Opener Brandon King (85*) and Player of the Series Nicholas Pooran (47) were the stars of the show as the West Indies successfully chased down India's total of 165/9 with two overs remaining to ensure the Caribbean side registered the 3-2 series triumph.

It was the West Indies first T20I series victory over India since 2017, while the loss broke India's streak of 12 consecutive unbeaten bilateral series as the Asian side fell to their first series defeat in men's T20Is in more than two years.

