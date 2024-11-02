It was now or never, or Manchester would go for another option,says Amorim

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Ruben Amorim has accepted the Manchester United managerial role with mixed emotions, following an intense few days of contemplation. The Portuguese coach, celebrated for revitalising Sporting CP and winning two league titles—including their first in nearly two decades—had originally hoped to finish his season in Lisbon before making the move to Old Trafford.

However, Manchester United, eager for an immediate replacement for the recently dismissed Erik ten Hag, issued an ultimatum: accept the job now or lose the opportunity. After careful consideration, Amorim ultimately chose to make the move.

Speaking after Sporting's emphatic 5-1 victory in the Primeira Liga, Amorim opened up about the whirlwind decision-making process that led him to Manchester. “The season started, we started very well, and then Manchester United came. They paid above the compensation clause, and the president defended the club’s interests,” he explained. “For three days, I said I wanted to stay until the end of the season, but then I was told it was not possible. It was now or never, or Manchester would go for another option. So, I had three days to make a decision that changes radically my life.”

The 39-year-old Amorim, widely considered one of Europe’s most promising young coaches, has agreed to a contract with United until June 2027. He expressed gratitude for his time at Sporting, describing it as “the best phase of my life,” and assured fans that his decision was not financially motivated.

“People say ‘it’s about the money,’ but there was another team that wanted to hire me before and they paid three times more than Manchester.” This sentiment, he said, underscored his commitment to United, which he had identified as his next desired step.

For Sporting fans, Amorim’s departure is bittersweet. The coach had become a beloved figure at the club, transforming the team and securing silverware that had long eluded them. However, Amorim’s ambitions, he admitted, lay in England. “After Sporting, I wanted that one, Manchester, and I want that context because that context allows me to do things my way and the club believes in me that way,” he said, adding that he intends to bring his longstanding coaching staff with him to Old Trafford. "I will take my staff with me. That was always one of my conditions. I brought them with me since Casa Pia."

For now, Sporting fans can rest assured that Amorim’s focus remains on the team’s immediate goals. “Today is not the farewell,” he noted, as he still has critical games to manage, including a Champions League clash against Manchester City and a league fixture against Braga.

Despite the impending transition, Amorim stressed that he has no intentions of raiding his former club for talent once he’s established at Manchester United. In response to questions about pursuing Sporting's breakout star Viktor Gyokeres, who scored four goals in Friday's win, Amorim said, “Gyokeres costs 100 million, and it’s very difficult. I’m not going to pick up any Sporting player in January.”

Amorim’s journey to Manchester United marks the latest chapter in his impressive managerial career, which began in 2018 at Casa Pia and saw rapid success at Sporting. He takes over a United side that sits 14th in the Premier League, with Ruud van Nistelrooy serving as interim manager for the next three games.

