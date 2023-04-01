'It is knee for sure, but I don't know how serious it is': Hardik on Williamson's injury

Ahmedabad, April 1 (IANS) Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said that they are waiting for an update about the extent of Kane Williamson's knee injury.

On Friday, Williamson got himself in a tangle while trying to save a boundary during Titans' opening match in IPL 2023 against the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Williamson had to leave the field, after which Sai Sudharsan was roped in as an Impact Player.

"I just messaged him and I don't know about the update. He has gone for the scans. So, once he comes back after the scans and the doctors checks, then exactly we will be able to know what exactly it is. It is knee for sure, but I don't know how serious it is or how much time it will take," Hardik said in the post-match press conference.

The Titans started their campaign on an impressive note after beating CSK by five wickets. After being asked to chase down 179, they romped home with four balls remaining.

Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets apiece for GT.

"I am very lucky to have the kind of bowlers I have. They have all the skills and they can go and pitch the ball at the back of a length and use their pace. At the same point in time, they can go to your heels as well," he stated.

"My job becomes very easy when I have some talented bowlers. I just have to back them and there's a very simple rule within our group that they can bluff the batter, not me. I will always back you till I know what you are doing," Hardik added.

