ISSF World Championship: Rajeshwari shoots day’s second-best score on first day of Trap qualifiers

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Rajeshwari Kumari shot the day’s second-best score of 73, on day one of the Women’s Trap shooting qualifiers at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship (All Events) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

As a result, she ended the day favourably placed fourth. London Olympics champion Jessica Rossi of Italy was leading the 75-strong field with a perfect score of 75.

Rajeshwari and the others will come back on Thursday to shoot two more rounds of qualification before the top six make the finals, which follow on the same day.

Rajeshwari missed just two targets on the day of this Olympic event, with rounds of 24, 25 and 24 respectively.

Compatriots Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak shot scores of 68 and 67 to end the day in 24th and 41st spots, respectively. The trio was also in bronze medal position in the team event with a combined effort of 208 thus far. Italy and Australia were ahead of them in the team competition.

The Men’s and Women’s individual Trap shooting competitions will give out the final eight (four in each event) Paris 2024 Olympic quota places at the Baku World Championship.

In the Men’s Trap competition, both Prithviraj Tondaiman and Olympian Kynan Chenai shot scores of 72 each and were still in contention, provided they shoot near-perfect scores on Thursday.

Zoravar Singh Sandhu, the third Indian in the field shot a 68, after shooting a perfect 25 in the opening round and will find it nearly impossible to make it through to the top six.

India have so far won nine medals, including five gold, and three Olympic quota places from the Shooting World Championship.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.