Israel for long has been known as rowdy nation: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, June 13 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday reacted to Israel's airstrikes across Iran, saying this was not acceptable.

“Israel, for long, has been known as a rowdy nation. This has been so and is known to all. They think that with the support of the US, they can do anything,” said CM Vijayan while speaking to the media.

“What we have now heard is really disgusting, as an attack on Iran just cannot be accepted. This is a threat to world peace and all should oppose this arbitrary action,” added the CM.

Incidentally, this statement comes at a time when hectic campaigning is going on for the Nilambur Assembly by-election, which will take place on June 19. Nilambur is home to around 43 per cent Muslims and stands very close to the majority Hindu population, and this anti-Israel statement is certain to affect those who are opposed to Israel.

It must be recalled that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Vijayan-led Left leadership during the election campaign went hammer and tongs against Israel, over the attack against Hamas.

CM Vijayan’s Friday statement comes at a time when thousands of Kerala nurses work in Israel.

Even though CM Vijayan claims that Israel is doing all this as it has the support of the US, the US President Donald Trump’s administration has sought to distance itself from Israel’s attack on Iran. The US Secretary of State and national security adviser, Marco Rubio, said Washington was not involved in this. "We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defence," said Rubio.

Israel launched major airstrikes against Iran in the early hours of Friday morning, significantly escalating tensions in the region and raising the spectre of a broader conflict between the long-standing rivals. The attacks come amid mounting concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme and its perceived threat to Israeli national security.

