WBJEE Result 2025 Download: Direct Link and Step-by-step guide!

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will soon announce the results of WBJEE 2025. Appearing candidates for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 can view their results on the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2025 Exam Details

The WBJEE 2025 examination was held on April 27, 2025, in two sessions. The first session, from 11 am to 1 pm, included Paper I (Mathematics), and the second session, from 2 pm to 4 pm, including Paper II (Physics and Chemistry).

How to Check WBJEE 2025 Result

To see the WBJEE 2025 result, follow these steps:

Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the link to download the WBJEE Result/Rank Card 2025.

Enter the necessary credentials to log in and submit.

The WBJEE Result 2025 will be available on the screen.

Download and maintain a printout for future reference.

What to Expect in the WBJEE 2025 Result

The WBJEE 2025 result shall be released as a Rank Card, which shall contain the candidate's ranks, overall scores, and component scores in Paper I (Mathematics) and Paper II (Physics & Chemistry). The board will not release a rank list to keep each candidate's information confidential.

Provisional Answer Key and Objections

After the examination, the provisional key was published, and the candidates were allowed to submit objections by May 11, 2025. For submitting objections, a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question must be paid, and the board will consider the objections and take a final decision.

Tune in for updates on the WBJEE 2025 result, direct link, and more. After the results are out, candidates will be able to view their scores on the official website.

