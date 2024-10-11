ISL 2024-25: 10 young players taking the league by storm

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) As the search for the next big star in Indian football continues, and with four match weeks already wrapped up before the ongoing international break, the young talents have already left fans, coaches, and pundits in awe of their performances on the field.

With the departure of Sunil Chhetri, India’s greatest football hero, from the national team, the onus falls onto the up-and-coming players to solidify their position and aim to replace India’s skipper in the side.

Here are the top prospects that the nation has had to offer in the opening games of the season.

Vinith Venkatesh (Bengaluru FC)

Making his ISL debut in style, Bengaluru FC academy graduate Vinith Venkatesh has been pivotal to his team’s success this season. With a goal and an assist in four appearances, Vinith has proven to be a consistent performer. His contributions include 17 passes per game at a 75 per cent accuracy rate, 13 duels won, and two completed dribbles. He became the third Indian player in ISL history to record a goal contribution in each of his first two appearances, marking him as a rising star for Bengaluru FC.

David Lalhlansanga Hmar (East Bengal FC)

Despite limited minutes on the pitch, 22-year-old David Lalhlansanga Hmar has made a huge impact for East Bengal FC. In just 43 minutes across three matches, he scored a crucial goal against FC Goa, becoming the fifth-youngest player, (22 years and 305 days) to score for East Bengal in the ISL. With his energy and potential, Hmar is set to play a key role as the season progresses.

Mohammed Aimen (Kerala Blasters FC)

The Kerala Blasters FC midfielder has recorded two assists in four appearances, making nine passes per game at 84 percent accuracy. He has made one interception, won three duels, made five recoveries, and emerged as a creative force. Aimen’s impressive run of form continues, as he has now recorded an assist in four of his last six ISL games, with his total of four assists in 2024 already the most by any Indian Kerala Blasters FC player in a single calendar year.

PN Noufal (Mumbai City FC)

Mumbai City FC have unearthed a new gem in PN Noufal, who assisted in their season opener against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Noufal’s assist for Thaer Krouma's late equalising goal made him the fifth player to register an assist in his debut for Mumbai City FC, and he was the youngest to achieve this at 23 years and 319 days. The 23-year-old has been a livewire on the field, making 13 passes per game at 69 percent accuracy, creating three goal-scoring chances and making two recoveries as well.

Ayush Dev Chhetri (FC Goa)

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez seems to be placing ample trust in Ayush Dev Chhetri, who has clocked 117 minutes across three games, winning three duels and making six recoveries. Chhetri registered his first ISL assist against NorthEast United FC on October 4 2024, becoming the third youngest FC Goa player to provide an assist at 21 years and 171 days, after Matheus Trindade and Narayan Das.

Nikhil Prabhu (Punjab FC)

The Punjab FC defender has locked in consistent performances, playing every minute of their three games so far. Nikhil Prabhu, 24, has made 38 passes per game at 80 percent accuracy, and contested 19 duels in the match against Hyderabad FC in September, the joint third-highest by any player this season. He also registered five interceptions in that game, the joint most in a single ISL game this season.

Lalrinliana Hnamte (Chennaiyin FC)

The Chennaiyin FC midfielder has earned a national team call-up on the back of his impressive ISL outings. In three games, he has averaged 20 passes at 73 percent accuracy, and created one goal-scoring opportunity, completed two successful dribbles, made 12 recoveries, and won 16 aerial duels to emerge as a vital cog at the centre of the park for the Marina Machans.

Dippendu Biswas (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

The 21-year-old Dippendu Biswas netted a 10th minute strike against the NorthEast United FC, and it was the third-fastest goal by an Indian for the Mariners in ISL history. It was also the second-fastest goal by an Indian in the current campaign. Overall, Biswas has won four tackles, eight duels and interceptions each, along with 10 clearances in three matches.

Mohammed Sanan (Jamshedpur FC)

After making 20 appearances for Jamshedpur FC last season, Mohammed Sanan K has established himself as a regular in Khalid Jamil’s system. Appearing in each of Jamshedpur FC’s four matches so far this season, the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate has been promising in the attack with 11 touches in the opposition box and averaging 10 passes per game.

Jithin MS (NorthEast United FC)

Jithin MS has been instrumental in Juan Pedro Benali’s setup, having created seven goal-scoring opportunities and assisted once in four games this season. In the match against Mohammedan SC on September 16, Jithin contested 21 duels – the most by any player in a single game in the current ISL season. He won 12 of those duels, the third most by any player in a single game in this campaign behind Ryan Edwards (14 vs Mohammedan SC) and Stephen Eze (13 vs FC Goa).

