Ishwak Singh: ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ reminded me of my struggle and friends

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Ishwak Singh’s character in inspiring comedy ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’, serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of an actor's personal connection to their role, a connection that transcends individual experiences.

‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ is a fun light-hearted take on the modern-day challenges faced by today’s youth, and their dilemma in standing up to these ‘rules’ laid by the society we live in, to instead follow their own path and dreams.

Standing up to society’s ‘log kya kahenge’ attitude are a group of young friends in the movie led by Ishwak and Gaurav Pandey. It seamlessly weaves humour into various facets of life, from corporate satire to situational comedy, making it universally relatable.

The pressure of being the perfect one often weighs too heavy on a person and you just want to break free. And that’s where Gaurav’s (Ishwak Singh) story begins - getting out of the corporate grind and pursuing what he wants.

Talking about the role, Ishwak said: "What I love most about this character is that it kind of harks back to the time when I struggled with myself to finally pursue my childhood dream, which was to become an actor.”

“It's not just the corporate life that has humor; it's satirical, situational, and incredibly relatable. I mean, this is how we all experience the joys of life. When I read the script, it felt so relatable, like how my friends and I talk,” shared Ishwak.

“This is how we tease each other, laugh at ourselves, and not take ourselves too seriously. Many times, you get the shots, and you know there's nothing you can do about it, so you just laugh it off. All these things, that's the humor in it. I really enjoyed it because it felt so close to home, like the situation I've been in with my friends,” he added.

It is a fresh and satirical approach to convey to the youth of India: "Find the courage to follow your heart and define your own success," and bringing this story to life is the ensemble cast of Ishwak, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and directed by Abhishek Sinha, it is produced by Star Studios, RSVP, Roy Kapur Films, Earthsky Pictures Production.

It will streaming from September 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

