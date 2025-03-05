Ishwak Singh’s ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ role reminds him of his ‘parent’s love story’

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actor Ishwak Singh, known for his work in “Paatal Lok” and “Rocket Boys”, is set to make his silver screen debut with “Tumko Meri Kasam”. He said that his character in the film reminds him of his parents' love story.

Talking about what drew him to the film, Ishwak highlighted its music as a key element that instantly took him back in time.

“The kind of music this film has takes me back to my wonder years when music truly meant something. The character I play is so touching—it reminds me of my parents’ love story, appreciating the romance of yesteryears. This tagline is my favorite because it perfectly encapsulates the soul of the film.”

Set against a backdrop of timeless love, “Tumko Meri Kasam” addresses IVF and fertility taboo going by the trailer, which was unveiled on March 4. The film also stars Adah Sharma and Anupam Kher.

The film shines a spotlight on the challenges and societal stigmas that couples face when dealing with fertility issues, offering a powerful narrative that aims to break down the barriers and misconceptions surrounding reproductive health.

The two-minute and 51-second trailer opens with Anupam taking center stage. The intense drama unfolds as he faces murder charges, desperately working to prove his innocence. As the trailer progresses, Adah’s character stands by the dream of her husband, played by Iswak, of launching an IVF clinic while simultaneously navigating societal judgment. The film also stars Esha Deol in a pivotal role.

Loosely inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain, the movie explores the challenges of fertility and the stigma surrounding it.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the upcoming emotional drama is produced under the banner of Indira Entertainment, Shwetambari Bhatt, and Krishna Bhatt Sarda.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.