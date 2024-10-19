Isha Foundation stands strong as TN Police report in SC clears missing persons claims

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police in a report submitted to the Supreme Court, has said that in the last few years some missing persons complaints relating to the Isha Yoga Centre have been filed, but the probe revealed that out of six persons missing from the centre, five have been found.

The Tamil Nadu police expressed hope that one missing person will also be found soon.

The Police also stated that those living there at the centre are doing so as per their free will.

After the Police report, the Supreme Court cleared the case against Isha Foundation, which was based on a father’s claim that his two daughters were being "brainwashed" into joining Sadhguru's ashram in Coimbatore and were being kept from contacting their family.

The Court, led by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, rejected the petition, stating that both daughters, Geeta and Lata, were adults, aged 27 and 24, when they joined the ashram, and were living there of their own free will. Since they had already appeared in the High Court, the purpose of the habeas corpus petition had been fulfilled, and no further action was required.

The Isha Foundation welcomed the Supreme Court decision saying, “We remain hopeful for the safe return of this individual and are committed to supporting efforts to locate the missing person.”

Regarding allegations of child molestation, the Foundation clarified that the accused doctor was an employee of Isha Outreach, not the ashram itself. “The incident occurred outside the ashram premises, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as the investigation proceeds,” the Isha Foundation statement read.

The Foundation also addressed rumours of a crematorium inside the ashram, categorically denying its existence. “Isha Foundation is a safe space for seekers from around the world. People from various parts of India and across the globe reside here, with no restrictions. The recent Tamil Nadu Police status report to the Supreme Court confirms that the two female monks are living in the ashram of their own free will. In fact, one of them recently participated in a 10 km marathon,” the Foundation added.

The statement also acknowledged the cooperation of meditators and spiritual seekers who assisted the police despite disruptions to their regular spiritual practices. The Foundation reaffirmed its mission to promote human well-being through yogic tools offered by Sadhguru and welcomed seekers from around the world to experience the transformative power of Yoga.

Following the verdict, Sadhguru, in a post on X, said, “We welcome the verdict of the Highest Court of the Land. It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court is forced to waste its valuable time on frivolous petitions filed with malicious intent, while countless genuine cases require the Court’s attention. It’s time we use the privileges of democracy more responsibly.”

Women monks Maa Mayu and Maa Mathi also stated, “We are extremely happy with the Supreme Court verdict for standing up for our choice to live a monastic life. This trial by our birth family has caused us immense pain, but we are grateful to Isha volunteers and Sadhguru and well-wishers for standing with us.”

