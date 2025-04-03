IPL 2025: When and where to watch KKR vs SRH, head-to-head record

Kolkata, April 3 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday.

KKR and SRH have met 28 games in the IPL with Knight Riders dominating the head to head record by a convincing margin. SRH have won 9 whereas KKR have come out victorious on 19 occasions.

When will the KKR vs SRH match take place?

The match will take place on Thursday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the KKR vs SRH match take place?

The match will be played at Exen Gardens in Kolkata.

Where will the live broadcast for KKR vs SRH match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming for KKR vs SRH match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide

