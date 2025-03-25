IPL 2025: When and where to watch GT vs PBKS, head-to-head record

Ahmedabad, March 25 (IANS) Gujarat Titans will host Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match five at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill will be leading the Titans while Punjab Kings will be led by their newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, after finishing ninth in IPL 2024.

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have faced each other five times, with GT winning three and PBKS winning two. The Kings will be eager to level the score in their sixth meeting. Interestingly, all five matches have been won by the team chasing, so the toss could play a big role in this encounter.

When will the GT vs PBKS match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the GT vs PBKS match take place?

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where will the live broadcast for GT vs PBKS match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports

Where will live streaming for GT vs PBKS match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Punjab Kings: Josh Inglis(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas lyer(c), Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.