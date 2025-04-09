IPL 2025: I play according to what the situation demands, says Kohli on T20 longevity

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Indian batting legend Virat Kohli has said that shedding ego and adapting to the demands of match situations has been at the heart of his successful journey in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli, who recently became the first Indian to breach the 13,000-run mark in T20 cricket, shared insights into his approach and growth over the years.

“It’s never about ego. It was never about trying to overshadow anyone,” said the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star to JioHotstar. “It’s always been about understanding the game situation — and that’s something I’ve always taken pride in. I want to play according to what the situation demands.”

The 36-year-old stalwart remains the highest run-scorer in Indian Premier League (IPL) history with 8168 runs from 256 matches, including eight centuries — the most by any player in the tournament. Kohli emphasized that his ability to step up or step back depending on his teammates’ momentum was crucial in his evolution.

“If I was in rhythm, in the flow of the game, I naturally took the initiative. If someone else was better placed to take the lead, they would do it,” he added.

Kohli traced the turning point of his IPL journey back to 2010 and 2011, when he began getting consistent opportunities at the top of the order. “In my first three years with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, I didn’t get many opportunities to bat in the top order. I was usually sent lower down. So, I wasn’t really able to crack the IPL in a big way. But from 2010 onwards, I started performing more consistently, and by 2011, I was regularly batting at number three. That’s when my IPL journey really began to take shape,” he recalled.

Reflecting on his 18-year-long association with the format, Kohli acknowledged how the IPL has played a critical role in refining his game.

“IPL challenges you in a very unique way because of how the tournament is structured. It’s not like a short bilateral series, it spans several weeks, and your position on the points table keeps shifting,” he said. “That constantly changing scenario brings different kinds of pressure. This dynamic nature of the tournament pushes you mentally and competitively in various ways other formats don’t. It’s also driven me to constantly improve and evolve my T20 skill set.”

