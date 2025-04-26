IPL 2025: Brevis has the potential to be long-term asset for CSK, feels Kumble

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Former India head coach Anil Kumble feels that South African youngster Dewald Brevis has the potential to be a long-term asset for the struggling Chennai Super Kings.

CSK lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in Chennai, marking their fourth straight home defeat. However, debutant Brevis scored 25-ball 42 studded with four sixes and a four to take the side to a respectable total of 154 after another batting collapse in the season.

Brevis came in as a replacement for injured uncapped left-arm fast-bowler Gurjapneet Singh for the rest of the ongoing 2025 season.

"His ability to play spin really stood out. Chennai isn’t easy - it’s a two-paced wicket where the odd ball holds up. He’s done it before in South Africa, first-class cricket, and in the U-19s, which is how he came into the IPL. He came in as a replacement, wasn’t even part of the squad originally - and that reminds me of how one ‘Universe Boss’ (Chris Gayle) too walked in as a replacement for RCB in 2011 and became an icon. Brevis has all the shots. With Rachin Ravindra, Mhatre, and Pathirana, CSK has a young core to build on. Brevis has the potential to be a long-term asset for the franchise," Kumble said on JioHotstar.

The legendary spinner further shared his thoughts on Chennai’s team combinations and the potential direction they need to take moving forward.

"I felt Ruturaj and Devon Conway - despite Conway not being in the best of form - should’ve started together. That pair won CSK the title a couple of years ago. Rachin Ravindra is a fantastic young talent, but in this format, he seems rushed - perhaps number three would’ve suited him better," he said.

"The middle order lacked power outside of Shivam Dube. With Brevis and Mhatre now getting games, that’s a positive. But they need to start thinking beyond Pathirana. Nathan Ellis is an experienced death bowler who has delivered before, yet hasn’t found a place after the first match. With five games left, it’s the perfect time to give youngsters a decent run and start building for the future," Kumble added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer Harshel Patel was the catalyst of CSK's collapse as he returned with figures of 4-28 to bag the Player of the Match accolade.

Reflecting on Patel’s performance, Kumble highlighted his experience and understanding of the format. "Having played this format for a long time, Harshal brings that invaluable experience - especially in bowling tough overs. He’s been a Purple Cap holder a couple of times, and that knowledge shows. What stood out was his ability to hit the right lengths, particularly at venues like Chennai and Chinnaswamy. If you miss your length there, it’s easy runs. His natural ability to vary pace came through well today - I thought he bowled really smartly."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.