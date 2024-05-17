IPL 2024: MI v LSG overall head-to-head, when and where to watch

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) will play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 67 of the IPL 2024 on Friday.

MI, the first team to crash out of the top-four, are rooted at the bottom of the table while LSG are seventh with 12 points from 13 games.

The two teams have played five times in the IPL with LSG emerging victorious four times.

MI v LSG head-to-head- 5

Mumbai Indians: 1

Lucknow Super Giants: 4

MI v LSG match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

MI v LSG match venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI v LSG Live broadcast on television in India: The MI v LSG match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of MI v LSG is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur

