IPL 2023: CSK can use Ben Stokes anywhere in their line-up, says Virender Sehwag

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can make use of England Test captain Ben Stokes anywhere in their batting line-up while adding that number three or four would be an ideal position for the all-rounder.

Stokes, who was snapped up by CSK for INR 16.25 crore in the mini-auction for the 2023 season, made only seven off six balls on his debut for the franchise while batting at No. 4 in the side's defeat to defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 31.

"Number three or number four, I think this is the best position to play Ben Stokes. Because the team already has a great opening partnership and they should not change that. But Stokes is a player who can be used anywhere in the batting order," Sehwag was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Sehwag, who also captained Punjab Kings in his IPL playing days, also feels that making Shikhar Dhawan as their skipper in the ongoing tournament will change their fortunes.

"Shikhar Dhawan is captain, and that could be the difference. Otherwise, the team is the same, whether it comes to the players or the management, only the captain is different."

Asked about his contenders for leading run-getter of IPL 2023, Sehwag said, "Ruturaj Gaikwad number one, K.L Rahul number two and the third can be between Kohli and Rohit Sharma."

Quizzed on the most unforgettable performances with the bat in the history of the tournament, Sehwag named Brendon McCullum's 158 in the tournament opener as well as Chris Gayle's 175 in 2013.

"Wow, there are so many innings. So many innings, like the first innings of Brendon McCullum, when he scored 150 odd runs, he set the tone for the IPL in the per'ect way, that's one innings."

"Another innings that come to mind is Chris Gayle's innings, but you may be thinking why am I speaking about other innings and not my own, it's because these were iconic innings, both Chris Gayle's and Brendon McCullum's. These kinds of innings don't come by that often."

