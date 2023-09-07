IOC postpones LA28 program recommendation

Geneva, Sep 7 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the IOC Executive Board (EB) will listen to the report on the sports program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games on a later date.

The IOC EB will hold a remote meeting on Friday at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland to prepare the agenda for the 141st IOC Session in October in Mumbai, India, reports Xinhua.

"One of the agenda items originally planned for the IOC EB was a report by the IOC Olympic Program Commission on the sports program for the Olympic Games LA28. Due to ongoing discussions between the IOC and the Organising Committee, the Olympic Program Commission has not yet had the opportunity to hold its meeting to prepare its final recommendation for the IOC EB," the IOC announced.

"As a consequence, the sports program for the Olympic Games LA28 will be discussed during a later IOC EB meeting, to take place at a date to be decided," it added.

