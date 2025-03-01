Interstate criminal held after gunfight in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 1 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police has arrested an interstate wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 from the Manesar area.

Police said that inputs were received on Friday night regarding the accused, who was involved in a dozen incidents of theft and robbery, was coming towards Gurugram from Panchgaon with illegal weapons on a bike.

In a prompt action, the police team immediately set up a blockade near Polytechnic College Manesar on NH-48. After some time, a bike was seen coming towards the police team. The police team signalled the bike rider to stop, but he started firing at the police party and tried to run away from the spot. However, he was overpowered by the police team.

During the encounter, the accused had also suffered a bullet injury in the leg, police said.

The accused was identified as Aleem (30), a resident of Rajasthan. The accused was later admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

"A total of eight rounds were fired in the encounter, out of which six were fired by the accused and two by the police. The police team recovered one bike, one pistol, eight empty shell cartridges used by the accused in the crime," a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

He said that the accused had committed a robbery in the area of ​​Sector-65 police station of Gurugram in 2024. He was absconding in the case after which a reward of Rs 20,000 was announced against him by the Gurugram Police.

From the observation of the criminal record of the accused, it was found that 22 cases related to theft and robbery were registered against him in Gurugram, Delhi and Rajasthan.

"The accused is undergoing treatment; after being discharged from the hospital, he will be arrested as per the rules in the case, and the accused will be interrogated thoroughly," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.