UAE National Day 2025 Celebrations: Where to Watch Fireworks and Parades Across the Emirates

The United Arab Emirates is preparing to mark its 54th National Day on December 2, 2025, with grand celebrations across all seven emirates. National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad or the Festival of Union, commemorates the historic moment in 1971 when the emirates came together to form one nation. This year’s events promise to blend tradition, culture and modern spectacle, creating an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the dazzling fireworks shows set to light up the night skies. In Dubai, the Burj Khalifa is expected to serve as the centerpiece of the festivities, drawing massive crowds who will gather to watch the iconic tower illuminated in the colors of the UAE flag.

In Abu Dhabi, the Corniche will host a stunning display along the waterfront, accompanied by cultural programs and community gatherings. Other emirates will also host their own fireworks, ensuring that every corner of the country shares in the celebration.

Beyond fireworks, the day will feature parades showcasing traditional Emirati attire, music and dance. Heritage villages and exhibitions will give visitors a chance to connect with the UAE’s history and rich cultural identity. Food festivals will highlight Emirati cuisine alongside international flavors, reinforcing the country’s image as a hub of diversity and inclusivity.

Community events across malls, public parks and cultural centers will add to the festive atmosphere. Families can look forward to family-friendly entertainment, while cultural performances and art showcases will bring together people of all backgrounds to celebrate the spirit of unity.

National Day in the UAE is more than just a public holiday. It is a reminder of how far the nation has come since its founding and a reflection of its ambitions for the future. The celebrations this year are expected to once again highlight the resilience, innovation and unity that define the Emirates, making December 2 a date to remember on the national calendar.