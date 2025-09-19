Saudi Arabia Public Holiday September 23 2025: 95th National Day Celebrations

In a country-wide announcement, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that Tuesday, September 23, will be celebrated as a public holiday for government and private sector employees. The day is the Kingdom's 95th National Day, a grand celebration of the nation's glorious history and achievements.

The event honors the historic unity of Saudi Arabia in 1932 under King Abdulaziz Al Saud. Throughout the Kingdom, residents and citizens engage in a range of activities, such as cultural events, concerts, fireworks, and patriotic events. Schools, banks, and government institutions will be closed to enable the public to join the nationwide celebrations.

This year's National Day festivities take on the theme "Our Pride Lies in Our Nature," emphasizing Saudi Arabia's heritage and dedication to protecting its natural world. The holiday is a time for citizens to look back on the nation's advances while planning to reach the lofty targets envisioned in Vision 2030.

National Day has evolved to be a pillar of Saudi cultural life. Officially celebrated for the first time in 1965 under King Faisal, National Day was a permanent public holiday as of 2005 when it was authorized by a royal decree signed by King Abdullah. Since then, the day has become increasingly significant, representing national pride, togetherness, and the development march of the Kingdom.

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