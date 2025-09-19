DUSU Election 2025 Results Live: ABVP Leads in 3 Key Posts, NSUI Leads in 1 Post

The high-stakes battle for control of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) 2025 is underway with counting progressing round by round at DU’s North Campus. Early trends show the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in a commanding position, leading in three out of four key posts, while the Congress-backed NSUI holds its ground in the Vice President’s race.

Early Trends: ABVP Dominates 3-1

By the end of the sixth round of counting, ABVP’s presidential candidate Aryan Maan pulled far ahead with 8,248 votes, holding a massive lead of 4,434 votes over NSUI’s Joslin. ABVP’s Kunal Choudhary (Secretary) and Deepika (Joint Secretary) also enjoy clear margins.

The only seat slipping away from ABVP is Vice President, where NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla leads with 8,317 votes, comfortably ahead of ABVP’s Govind (6,019 votes).

In total, 21 candidates are vying for the four posts—President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary—with nine in the presidential race alone.

A Massive Turnout

The 2025 DUSU election witnessed the participation of 2.75 lakh eligible students across 52 centres and 195 booths, with 711 EVMs deployed. Voter turnout touched 39.45 percent, higher than last year, reflecting the enduring grip of student politics on Delhi University.

Court Clampdown on Celebrations

In a strict order, the Delhi High Court has barred any victory processions by winning candidates, citing safety and law-and-order concerns. The court has directed the Delhi Police, DU authorities, and local administration to ensure stringent compliance.

Security has been scaled up across campus with over 600 police personnel, 160 officers equipped with body cameras, drone surveillance, and CCTV coverage.

Beyond Campus: A Nursery for National Politics

The DUSU polls are more than a campus affair—they are often seen as the launchpad for national political careers. Leaders across party lines, including Arun Jaitley, Ajay Maken, and Alka Lamba, first made their mark here. This year too, all eyes are on how student leaders craft their narratives, projecting themselves as future faces in Indian politics.

What’s Next

Counting is expected to stretch across 18–20 rounds before results are officially declared. With the early momentum on its side, ABVP looks poised to clinch a majority, but much depends on whether NSUI can consolidate its gains and turn the tide in the later rounds.

For now, Delhi University remains on edge as the power tussle between ABVP and NSUI intensifies, underlining once again why DUSU elections are dubbed the mini-general elections of India’s student politics.