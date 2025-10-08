Tourist Crowds Flood Scenic Spots in China During Holiday 2025

As the combined Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday in China ended, tourist destinations throughout the country continued to experience robust crowds, demonstrating the continued vibrancy of tourists.

At Sanya, Hainan Province, the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone saw crowds of tourists on October 7, 2025, as tourists viewed the scenic spots and absorbed the cultural ambiance. Likewise, at Rongcheng, Shandong Province, tourists indulged in sightseeing through cable cars, filming panoramic scenes of the beautiful scenery.

In Jiangsu Province's Xinghua City, Lixiahe National Wetland Park was full of visitors taking boats to tour the peaceful waterways, and the wetlands' natural scenery attracted photographers and nature enthusiasts as well.

Previously, on October 6, 2025, tourists were spotted in Qianshan County's Shitang Town, Jiangxi Province, enjoying local scenery and scenic spots. Meanwhile, tourists in Hubei Province's Xuan'en County viewed the night views shining brightly, depicting the area's rich nocturnal beauty.

In general, the holiday season saw an impressive amount of domestic tourist activity with no indication of the traditional post-holiday drop in tourist volumes. Be it seaside vacation spots, national cultural sites inland, or natural reserves, both the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival combined to make for an extremely busy time for travel enthusiasts throughout China.