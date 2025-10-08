California Declares Diwali State Holiday: Celebrating Cultural Diversity

In a groundbreaking move, California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill into law, making Diwali an official state holiday. This decision marks a significant milestone for the Indian American community, as California becomes the third state in the US to formally acknowledge the Festival of Lights.

The bill, AB 268, was introduced by Assembly member Ash Kalra and garnered widespread support in the California legislature. With the governor's signature, the bill is now a law, and Diwali will be celebrated as a state holiday in California.

The decision is seen as a testament to the growing influence of the Indian American community in California, which is home to the largest population of Indian Americans in the country. The new law will not only bring joy to the hundreds of thousands of Californians who celebrate Diwali but also introduce the festival to many others across the state.

"Diwali is a celebration of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil," said Assembly member Kalra. "By recognizing Diwali as a state holiday, we are acknowledging the rich cultural heritage of the Indian American community and promoting diversity and inclusivity in our state."

California's decision follows in the footsteps of Pennsylvania, which became the first state to recognize Diwali in October 2024, and Connecticut, which followed suit earlier this year. New York City has also declared Diwali a holiday for public schools.

The Indian American community has welcomed California's decision, hailing it as a significant step towards promoting cultural diversity and inclusion. The move is expected to boost the state's efforts to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Indian Americans to the state's rich cultural heritage.

As California joins the growing list of states recognizing Diwali, it is likely to inspire other states to follow suit, promoting greater cultural understanding and exchange between communities.