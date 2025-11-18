Saudi Bus Crash: 18 Members, Including 9 Children, From 3 Generations of Hyderabad Family Killed

A massive tragedy has struck a family from Hyderabad, with 18 of its members — including nine children — losing their lives in a devastating bus crash near Medina, Saudi Arabia. They were among the 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims - all belong to Hyderabad, Telangana - who died in the late-night accident.

According to relatives, the group had completed their Umrah pilgrimage and was returning to Medina when the collision took place around 1:30 am. Their bus reportedly crashed into a diesel tanker, resulting in a fire that engulfed the vehicle, leaving passengers with little chance to escape.

Mohammed Asif, a relative of the deceased, said they had been in regular contact with the family until the tragedy.

“My sister-in-law, brother-in-law, their children, and grandchildren had gone on this pilgrimage. They left eight days ago and were due to return this Saturday. Eighteen members from our family — nine children and nine adults — have been taken from us,” Asif said, struggling with emotion.

Among those confirmed dead are 70-year-old Naseeruddin, his wife Akhter Begum, their son Salauddin, daughters Amina, Rizwana, and Shabana, and their children. At the family’s residence in Ramnagar, grief overwhelmed relatives as they unlocked the house once bustling with life. “My brother’s entire family has been wiped out,” Naseeruddin’s sister cried.

Most victims of the crash are believed to be from Hyderabad. The bus was around 30 km from Medina when it collided with the tanker, erupted in flames, and trapped sleeping passengers inside.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives and has directed Indian officials in Saudi Arabia to extend all support. The Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have activated a 24x7 control room for assistance, with a helpline set up for families seeking information.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also conveyed condolences and instructed senior officials to coordinate with Indian authorities abroad. “The government stands with the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time,” he said.

As families in Hyderabad grapple with unimaginable grief, officials continue efforts to provide information, support, and repatriation assistance following one of the most heartbreaking tragedies involving Indian pilgrims in recent times.