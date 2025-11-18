School Holiday Today, November 18, in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Puducherry and Karaikal - Tamil Nadu Rains

As persistent rains continue to lash parts of Tamil Nadu, authorities in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts have announced a holiday for all schools on Tuesday, November 18, citing safety concerns.

The impact of the weather system has also extended to the Union Territory of Puducherry, where both Puducherry and Karaikal regions have ordered the closure of schools and colleges for the day following forecasts of heavy downpour.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), light to moderate rains are likely to continue statewide. A yellow alert has been issued for eight southern districts — including Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni — warning residents of potentially intense spells on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Cauvery delta districts witnessed light to moderate showers on Monday, marking the beginning of a wet spell triggered by successive low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. These developments are expected to revive the Northeast monsoon, which had slowed in recent weeks.

Weather officials noted that rainfall activity will gradually move toward south Tamil Nadu from Tuesday, driven by a prevailing low-pressure zone near southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka, which has already caused heavy rain along coastal areas.

Another low-pressure area is likely to develop later this week, bringing sustained and widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu. The RMC predicts heavy rain specifically in Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore on November 19 and 20, with a stronger system expected around November 22 over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Although the current system shows minimal signs of intensification, meteorologists warn that the upcoming low-pressure area could strengthen by November 24. A yellow alert has been issued for coastal districts from November 21 to 23.

The renewed spell of rain is expected to improve Tamil Nadu’s seasonal rainfall figures, which remain 9% below the normal average of 29 cm so far.

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