Holiday Today, November 18, for Schools in These States: Check Full State-Wise List

School closure updates for 18 November 2025 (Tuesday) have gained attention as several regions prepare for weather-related disruptions. With the IMD issuing a heavy rainfall alert for parts of Tamil Nadu, many districts are likely to declare a holiday for schools, while most other states will operate as usual. Here is a detailed, state-wise update.

Tamil Nadu: Schools Likely to Stay Closed

Tamil Nadu continues to face intense rainfall, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for multiple districts. On 17 November, several areas including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, and Karaikal had already closed schools due to heavy rain.

As weather conditions are expected to persist, schools in these districts are likely to remain shut on 18 November as well. Regions forecast to receive 100–150 mm of rainfall have almost certain closure chances, while districts expecting moderate to heavy showers (50–100 mm) are also preparing for potential shutdowns.

Delhi NCR: Schools to Remain Open

Schools in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad will function normally on 18 November. There are no rainfall alerts, pollution advisories, or administrative notices affecting school operations. All classes and exams will continue as scheduled.

Bihar: No Holiday Announced

Schools in Bihar will remain open on 18 November. With elections concluded and weather conditions stable, districts such as Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Begusarai, and Samastipur have returned to their normal academic routine. Students are required to attend school as usual.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools Operating Normally

In Andhra Pradesh, regular classes will be held across all districts. Areas including Guntur, Krishna, Kadapa, Nellore, East Godavari, and Tirupati have no new rain warnings, and therefore schools will remain open on Tuesday.

Telangana: Schools to Function as Usual

Schools across Telangana—including Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad—will operate normally on 18 November. There is no holiday declared and no weather-related alerts. Only a few areas in Hyderabad may experience traffic slowdowns due to roadwork but school schedules remain unaffected.

Odisha: Classes to Continue Without Disruption

Weather in Odisha has stabilised, and schools across districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, and Malkangiri will stay open on 18 November. With no rainfall warnings issued, students should follow their regular timetable.

Uttar Pradesh: No School Holiday Tomorrow

Schools in Uttar Pradesh—including major cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Agra, Noida, and Ghaziabad—will remain open. Authorities have not issued any holiday notifications, and academic activities will proceed normally.

Conclusion

While Tamil Nadu remains on alert due to heavy rainfall and is expected to declare school holidays, most other statesincluding Delhi NCR, Bihar, UP, AP, Telangana, and Odisha will continue classes as usual. Parents, students, and teachers are advised to monitor local advisories for any last-minute announcements.