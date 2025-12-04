H-1B Visa Applicants to Face Online Profile Checks — New US Guidelines

Stricter screening for H-1B work visa applicants and their H-4 dependent visa counterparts has been imposed by the United States government. The revised rules are in line with the Trump administration's fresh impetus on immigration control and national security.

While enhanced checks were already in place for applicants seeking F, M, and J non-immigrant visas, the latest directive extends detailed review to H-1B professionals and their family members. U.S. consular officials have now been asked to carefully examine the online presence of applicants, including their résumés and LinkedIn profiles.

The new policy stresses the need to identify those candidates who, in the past, could have worked in content moderation, misinformation tracking, online safety regulation, compliance, or digital fact-checking. As explained by U.S. officials, the goal is to assess whether any applicant has been involved in work that could be seen as inhibiting free speech, one of the main areas highlighted by President Trump upon the resumption of his term in office.

Any applicant who is found to be engaged in what the authorities describe as “censorship-related roles” faces denial of their visa request under existing immigration laws. The State Department says the strengthened vetting will include both first-time applicants and those seeking to renew their visas, especially those involved in technology, financial services, or social media–related fields.

The administration also has made several other changes to high-skilled visa procedures this year, including significant increases in H-1B processing fees. Such measures are in line with the government's commitment to protecting U.S. interests and upholding constitutional values like free expression, officials say.

The applicants should be prepared for a more in-depth review of their background in the visa approval process as new guidelines take effect.

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