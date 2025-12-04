Rashmika Responds to Vijay Deverakonda Marriage Speculation: Feb 2026 Wedding in Rajasthan

For the past few years, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have managed to stay in the spotlight not just for their films, but also for their quietly speculated relationship. Despite frequent sightings, subtle hints, and even ring rumours, neither actor has ever publicly confirmed their status. As a result, wedding speculation continues to resurface every few months, keeping fans guessing.

The latest buzz suggests that the rumoured couple may be planning a destination wedding in Rajasthan in February 2026. While no official confirmation has come from either family, the reports gained momentum after Rashmika was asked directly about the wedding during her recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India.

Instead of confirming or denying the reports, the actress chose a calm and measured response. “I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it’s to be spoken about, we shall,” she said. Her statement neither shut down the rumours nor validated them, but it was enough to reignite intense discussion across social media platforms.

Since then, fans have been divided, some interpreting her words as a subtle confirmation, others calling it playful suspense. Either way, the curiosity around the pair has only intensified. Many now believe that a wedding is likely on the cards sometime next year, even if the exact date remains under wraps.

Interestingly, following the recent wedding of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, public attention has naturally shifted toward Rashmika and Vijay as the next potential celebrity couple to tie the knot.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy with Cocktail 2, where she stars alongside Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, is shooting for his upcoming film Rowdy Janardhan with Keerthy Suresh.