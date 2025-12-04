Christmas Tree Decor Tips: Create Joy and Festive Magic at Home

As the festive season begins, Christmas trees have already started lighting up homes across the world, and many people are wondering when the right time is to put theirs up. Traditionally, Christians decorate their trees on the first day of Advent, which falls on the fourth Sunday before Christmas. This year, that date was 30 November, allowing celebrations to begin even before December. However, the timing is completely personal. Some families decorate right after Halloween, while others wait much longer. In Norway, for example, the Christmas tree is traditionally put up on 23 December.

How you decorate your tree also depends on the look and mood you want at home. Colour specialist Kate Harrison suggests starting with lights, then adding ribbons or garlands, followed by large and small ornaments. She recommends choosing two main colours and one accent shade to create balance. Bright colours bring joy, while soft greens, whites and champagne tones create a calm atmosphere.

Many people also debate between buying a real or artificial tree. Experts say artificial trees are more eco friendly only if used for several years. Real trees need daily watering and should be kept away from heat sources to prevent needles from drying. After the season, many countries encourage recycling or replanting to reduce waste.