India Tops Global Mobile Data Usage with 36GB Per User: Ericsson Report

India has emerged as the world’s top consumer of mobile data, with each user accessing approximately 36GB every month. These figures come from Ericsson’s latest mobility report, which draws insights from around 100 live networks across major global markets. India’s monthly data usage now surpasses that of advanced economies, including the United States, Western Europe, and China, showcasing a massive digital shift in the country.

The availability of affordable smartphones paired with low-cost mobile data packages has played a crucial role in accelerating the nation’s digital consumption. Alongside this, entertainment trends — particularly binge-watching, and the explosion of short-form and long-form video content on social media platforms — continue to push data usage to new heights.

According to the report, users across India, Nepal, and Bhutan currently consume nearly 36GB of data per month, whereas the global average lingers around 21GB. The number has grown from 33GB recorded last year in the region. Ericsson forecasts that monthly data usage in India could rise to an incredible 65GB per smartphone user by 2031, expanding at a yearly growth rate of around 10 percent. By comparison, worldwide mobile data consumption is expected to average 39GB by the same year.

For now, Western European countries and North America see about 25GB of data usage per user every month, China stands at 23GB, and Latin America at 14GB — all significantly lower than India’s figures.

The report also highlights India’s rapid advancement in 5G technology. The number of 5G connections is expected to soar to 394 million by the end of 2025, and surpass 1 billion by 2030. By then, 5G is projected to capture nearly 79 percent of India’s telecom market. This major leap positions the country as one of the world’s most important digital and telecommunications hubs.

A key factor driving this surge is the growing adoption of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), which is expanding high-speed broadband availability and contributing to soaring internet traffic across the nation. As these technologies continue to grow, India’s digital footprint is set to strengthen even further

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