I Bomma Ravi Rejects Police Job Offer and Plans Restaurant After Jail

Hyderabad: Immandi Ravi, the man accused of running piracy websites like I Bomma and Bappam and illegally distributing over 21,000 films, has reportedly decided to change his path. After being released from jail, Ravi plans to open a restaurant and serve authentic, multi-flavored dishes to customers. During an interrogation by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police, he revealed his intentions to quit piracy and start afresh.

Ravi currently faces a total of five cases registered against him in Hyderabad. Initially, the police arrested him in one case and took him into custody twice with court permission — once for regular custody and once for extended custody. Now, they are seeking a Prisoners Transit Warrant (PTW) from the court to arrest him in another case. Cyber Crime officials said they have completed this procedure in two cases so far and are preparing to follow the same process for the remaining three.

According to police officials, Ravi has shown a significant change in attitude since his first arrest. Earlier, he used to justify his piracy activities by talking about high movie ticket prices and actor remunerations. Now, he claims to have realized his mistake and has decided to put a full stop to movie piracy.

Ravi also told police that he plans to set up a restaurant either in Hyderabad or his hometown Visakhapatnam as a means of livelihood. Having been separated from his wife, Ravi has been living alone. He expressed regret that both he and his father, Chinna Appa Rao, have been leading isolated lives since the death of his mother. He said he now wishes to take care of his ailing father and rebuild their relationship.

Key Court Hearing Today

The cinema piracy case against Immandi Ravi is scheduled for hearing today at the Nampally Court. So far, the police have interrogated him for a total of eight days in two separate custody periods. They have now filed a petition seeking additional custody to continue questioning him in four other cases. The court is expected to hear this petition today, after which it will consider Ravi’s bail application.