Charlie Kirk Shooting: New Photos, Video Show Suspect Fleeing Scene

A day after influential right-wing activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead during an event at Utah Valley University (UVU), the FBI released photos of a ‘person of interest’ and appealed for public help in identifying him.

On Thursday night (September 11), Utah Governor Spencer Cox also released a video believed to show the suspect fleeing the scene.

In the footage, the man, dressed in black and wearing sunglasses, is seen running across the roof of the building from where the shot was fired, then leaping onto the grass below. He walks toward a nearby road and a cluster of trees.

The FBI reportedly recovered a high-powered firearm—an imported Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle—wrapped in a towel in a wooded area.

A palm print and forearm imprints were also found, along with other forensic evidence now being processed in federal and state laboratories.

"We are going to catch this person," Governor Cox said Thursday. "We've been working with our attorneys, getting everything we need... ready so we can pursue the death penalty in this case."

Utah is one of 27 US states where capital punishment remains legal.

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Kirk was killed on September 10 while addressing a crowd of about 3,000 in UVU’s ‘quad’—an outdoor courtyard.

The 31-year-old was speaking as part of his “American Comeback” tour. At about 12.20, he was asked: "Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?"

He replied: "Too many."

The questioner said there had been five in that period and asked Kirk how many mass shootings had occurred overall.

"Counting or not counting gang violence?" Kirk responded.

Moments later, a single shot rang out, believed to have been fired from the roof of the Losee Center, a building overlooking the quad.

Former U.S. presidents offered condolences. Joe Biden stressed there was “no place in our country for this kind of violence,” while Barack Obama called the shooting a despicable act.

On Truth Social, Trump posted: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me," the president added, ordering flags nationwide to fly at half-mast.

A divisive and controversial figure, Kirk was credited with mobilizing young voters for Trump in the 2024 election.

A trusted ally, he attended Trump’s inauguration and was a regular White House visitor.

At 18, he co-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a student organization promoting conservative ideals at liberal-leaning colleges.

A staunch supporter of gun rights and opponent of abortion, he was a fixture in right-wing activism.

Following his death, allies including Laura Loomer and Elon Musk blamed the left and the Democratic Party, demanding mass arrests.