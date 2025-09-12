Nepal Holiday Turns Nightmare: Kolkata Woman Recounts Harrowing 4-Day Ordeal

What was meant to be a peaceful holiday in Nepal turned into a harrowing ordeal for two Indian women, who found themselves trapped in a country engulfed by unprecedented unrest.

The turmoil was triggered by a government-imposed ban on 26 popular social media platforms, which quickly escalated into widespread protests, violence, political upheaval, and ultimately the ouster of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, when the Nepali government enforced the social media ban. The move was widely perceived as an attempt to suppress dissent and curb the influence of online activism. The ban sparked outrage, particularly among Gen Z, who saw it as an infringement on their freedom of expression.

The demonstrations rapidly turned violent, fueled by anger over rampant corruption and a struggling economy. Protesters clashed with security forces, resulting in at least 34 deaths and over 1,300 injuries. Government buildings, including the Parliament and former PM Oli’s private residence, were set ablaze, while luxury hotels linked to the political elite were targeted.

Pritha Soni, a resident of Kolkata, and her friend Sanyukta Dalvi from Mumbai never imagined their holiday could spiral into a nightmare. They arrived in Kathmandu on September 7 for a four-day trip. Pritha, the owner of a travel agency, intended to experience Nepal’s tourist attractions firsthand to promote them to her clients. Instead, she returned with a sobering reminder of how political unrest can imperil travelers.

Their ordeal began on September 8, when they found the streets deserted after a curfew was imposed while they were dining at a restaurant.

As tensions escalated the following day, the authorities at Holiday Inn, where they were staying, relocated them because the property belonged to a Nepalese minister and was considered a potential target.

At Lemon Tree Premier, where they were shifted, the situation worsened. The friends remained locked in their rooms as gunfire continued for three hours. The relentless noise kept them awake through the night.

The most harrowing experience came during their ride from the hotel to Tribhuvan International Airport on Thursday. They were asked to depart at 9 am for their 2 pm flight to Delhi, as a curfew was scheduled to begin at 10 am. The journey revealed a city ravaged by violence.

"At six to seven points on our way to the airport, we saw charred cars on the roadside. Most buildings were burnt too. It looked like a war-ravaged city," said Pritha. "The road was mostly deserted except for army personnel and their vehicles. There were no civilians."

At the airport, the two friends endured three-hour-long check-in queues as exhausted staff struggled to process hundreds of passengers, mostly Indians, being evacuated. Security personnel thoroughly checked passengers before allowing them to their gates and even questioned them about the authenticity of their jewellery.

Their flight to Delhi departed 45 minutes late at 2.45 pm. They breathed a sigh of relief upon landing in Delhi at 4 pm, with Pritha reaching Kolkata in the evening.

The unrest has severely disrupted tourism, a vital sector of Nepal’s economy. Over the past few days, the crisis has been further complicated by a deadlock in the declaration of the country’s new Prime Minister.