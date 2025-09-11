Saudi National Day 2025 Public Holiday – Events and Celebrations

Saudi Arabia is preparing to mark its 95th National Day on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, a moment that commemorates the unification of the Kingdom in 1932. This year’s theme, “Pride in Our Nature,” captures the spirit of national pride, cultural heritage, and the country’s vision for the future.

What is Saudi National Day?

Observed annually on September 23, Saudi National Day honors the historic proclamation by King Abdulaziz Al Saud, who united the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz into the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932. The day represents a milestone in the Kingdom’s history, symbolizing unity and nationhood.

The holiday was officially declared in 2005 by King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, making it one of the country’s three major non-religious holidays, alongside Saudi Founding Day and Saudi Flag Day. While Founding Day celebrates the Kingdom’s deeper historical roots, National Day focuses specifically on the 1932 unification.

A Day of Celebration in 2025

Falling on a Tuesday this year, the holiday is expected to give employees across the public and private sectors a day off, though official announcements on closures are yet to be confirmed. In 2024, the observance extended into a four-day weekend, and similar arrangements could be expected in 2025.

As the last public holiday of the year, Saudi National Day offers families the chance to travel, enjoy outings, and spend quality time together. Across the Kingdom, celebrations will take many forms, blending tradition with modern entertainment:

Cultural Events: Folk dances, concerts, and heritage exhibitions showcase Saudi traditions.

Folk dances, concerts, and heritage exhibitions showcase Saudi traditions. Visual Displays: Iconic landmarks and buildings light up in green, the color of the Saudi flag.

Iconic landmarks and buildings light up in green, the color of the Saudi flag. Special Offers: Restaurants, malls, and retailers mark the occasion with discounts and themed promotions.

Restaurants, malls, and retailers mark the occasion with discounts and themed promotions. Entertainment Highlights: Fireworks, drone shows, and aerial displays add a modern touch to the festivities.

Honoring Heritage, Looking Ahead

Each year, Saudi National Day serves as a reminder of the Kingdom’s resilience, identity, and ambitions. The 2025 celebrations under the banner of “Pride in Our Nature” are set to unite citizens and residents alike in reflecting on Saudi Arabia’s journey while embracing its future.