Who is Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, Kulman Ghising? Everything You Need to Know

Kulman Ghising, whose appointment as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister has just been confirmed, is best known for ending the long-standing load-shedding crisis that once darkened homes across the country. Born in November 1970 in Bethan village of Ramechhap district, he studied electrical engineering on scholarship in India before advancing to postgraduate studies in Nepal.

Ghising joined the Nepal Electricity Authority early in his career and rose through the ranks thanks to his technical expertise and dedication. In 2016, he took over as Managing Director of NEA and quickly made a massive impact by ensuring that electricity was restored steadily to households and businesses. The power outages that once lasted up to eighteen hours a day were dropped to just a few hours, and eventually eliminated in most parts of the country. He became a celebrated public figure, earning the nickname “Light Man of Nepal.”

His popularity soared when he was reappointed for a second term in 2021. However, in early 2025, his removal from NEA sparked widespread public protests and criticism of the government, highlighting the strong support he commands from ordinary citizens as well as political figures.

Despite being a recognized technocrat rather than a career politician, Ghising brings a reputation for efficient leadership, problem solving, and integrity. He is married and keeps his personal life private. At this moment of political uncertainty in Nepal, the decision to appoint him as interim Prime Minister signals a desire for stability and effective governance.

Kulman Ghising’s journey, from a village in Ramechhap to becoming the nation’s energy reformer, charts an inspiring path. Now, with the top interim post in his hands, many hope he can bring the same clarity and purpose to leading the country through its current challenges.