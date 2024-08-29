Interim relief from arrest for actor-turned-CPI-M legislator Mukesh in rape case

Kochi, Aug 29 (IANS) Malayalam actor-turned-CPI-M MLA Mukesh, who was in hot water after he was accused of rape by a former actress and the police registered a case, on Thursday secured interim relief from a Kochi court, which shielded him from arrest till September 3.

Mukesh, who has turned incommunicado after the allegations surfaced, on Thursday moved the Ernakulam District and Sessions court seeking anticipatory bail.

Trouble for Mukesh and more than half a dozen film actors and directors surfaced with several actresses levelling allegations of sexual exploitation in the wake of the release of the Justice K Hema Committee Report, which exposed widespread sexual abuse and discrimination against women in the industry.

Following the former actress coming out in the open and a special police team recording her statements on Wednesday, an FIR was filed against Mukesh under rape charges. He has also been charged under sections pertaining to assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and insulting the modesty of a woman with words, sounds, gestures, or objects.

The Justice K. Hema (retd) Committee was set up by the Kerala government in 2017 following a petition by the 'Women in Cinema Collective' to study the issues faced by women in the film industry and it submitted the report in 2019. But after a long-drawn legal battle, the State Information Commission later allowed a request by certain parties (journalists) for access to the report after personal information was redacted to protect the privacy of witnesses. The report was finally released on August 19.

Following the charges against Mukesh, the opposition Congress and BJP are up in arms, holding protests to demand his resignation, but so far, the CPI-M has been resisting.

Meanwhile, the counsel for Mukesh on Thursday argued that they have evidence to prove that the complainant was trying to get money from the actor-politician as he is a popular figure in Kerala.

