'Inspired by visit to visually challenged school, Patna Pirates aim to end Vizag leg on a high', says captain Ankit Jaglan

Vizag, Sep 5 (IANS) Patna Pirates visited a school for visually challenged children in Vizag yesterday as part of their campaign to make sure that the team gives back to every community that they will be competing at this season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Captain Ankit Jaglan along with Ayan Lochab, Maninder Singh and Deepak Rathi spent the entire evening with over 50 children and left feeling extremely inspired by the meeting.

The evening ended with Ankit, Ayan, Maninder and Deepak serving dinner arranged by the Patna Pirates to all of the 115 children at the school.

Jaglan also went a step further to donate Rs 1,00,000 to the school as a small gesture for the good work that the foundation has been doing to empower the children. Ayan Lochab extended another token of gratitude of Rs 21,000 to the school in an effort to extend sustainability for the visually challenged children.

Patna Pirates as a franchise is committed to furthering causes in a meaningful manner and are looking forward to play their part wherever the team will be playing starting with the school in Vizag.

“The boys and me were extremely happy to interact with these children and Patna Pirates takes inspiration from the children with the hope to finish the rest of the Vizag leg in a strong manner. The commitment towards self reliance inspires all of us to keep doing better as a team and as part of a larger community," said Jaglan.

The team will make sure that they are able to add value to the communities at venue cities namely Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and finally Delhi as they work their way towards a historic fourth championship.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.