Inside Soha Ali Khan, Kunal, Rajkummar, and Patralekhaa’s fun-filled vacation

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, along with actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, jetted off to Japan for a fun-filled vacation.

On Friday, Soha shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram, featuring the four of them happily posing together in Japan. The picture captures them enjoying each other's company with a beautiful backdrop, likely taken during one of their sightseeing excursions. The image also includes Soha's daughter, Inaaya Naumi, posing with them.

Sharing this candid click, Soha wrote in the caption, “In the land of the rising sun JP.”

Last Year in September, Kunal and Soha reunited with Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who were also enjoying a holiday in Europe. The two Bollywood couples were spotted taking group selfies and enjoying their time with a few other friends.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan recently provided an update on her brother Saif Ali Khan's health following a recent knife attack at his home. Speaking to the media, she said, “We are happy that he is recovering well. We are very thankful and feel blessed that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes.”

On January 16, an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, broke into Saif’s home with the alleged intent of theft. During a confrontation between the intruder and the actor’s housemaid, Saif attempted to intervene and sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

In a statement, the ‘Omkara’ actor reportedly told the police that although he tried to restrain the attacker, his grip loosened after he was stabbed. Saif also mentioned that he and Kareena Kapoor came out of the bedroom after hearing staff nurse Eliyamma crying, at which point he confronted the intruder.

The 54-year-old actor sustained multiple injuries in the attack and underwent several surgeries at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

